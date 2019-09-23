JUST IN
US SEC charges Nissan, ex-CEO Ghosn with hiding USD 140 mn from investors

AFP  |  Washington 

US securities regulators on Monday charged Japanese automaker Nissan and its former CEO Carlos Ghosn with hiding more than USD 140 million in Ghosn's expected retirement income from investors.

Ghosn will pay USD 1 million in fines to settle the matter without admitting wrongdoing, and will be barred from serving as a corporate executive for 10 years, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

Nissan will pay a USD 15 million fine. The SEC also charged former board member Greg Kelly aiding in the fraud.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 20:20 IST

