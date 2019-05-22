US states which took Obamacare funding saw more cancer screening

US states which expanded to low-income adults as part of Barack Obama's saw a marked increase in colorectal screening, a new study said Wednesday.

Colorectal is the third most diagnosed excluding skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society, and its rates have been growing among younger people in recent years for reasons that are unclear.

The paper, which appeared in of Preventative Medicine, estimated that if so-called non-expansion states had experienced the same increase in screening that was recorded in early adopter states, an additional 355,184 people would have been covered.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as "Obamacare," was enacted in 2010 and provided federal support for states to expand to low-income adults.

Five states and the were very early adopters and expanded eligibility in 2010-2011.

An additional 21 expanded their programs in 2014, five more between 2015 and 2016, while 19 chose not to expand their coverage.

at the examined screening patterns among low-income adults in all states using a supervised by the (CDC) in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

They found that between 2012 and 2016, the proportion of low-income adults aged 50 to 64 who were up-to-date with screening grew by 8.8 percentage points in very early adopters against 3.8 percentage points in non-expansion states.

" insurance is a strong predictor of cancer screening, and the uninsured and those with lower socioeconomic status are more likely to be diagnosed at late stage and die from screen-detectable cancers, including colorectal cancer," said Fedewa.

