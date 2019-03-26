Volumes soar at Shilpa Medicare Ltd counter

-
Shilpa Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 84376 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8857 shares
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 March 2019.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 84376 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8857 shares. The stock lost 3.79% to Rs.340.05. Volumes stood at 7426 shares in the last session.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 96.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.91 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.71% to Rs.316.50. Volumes stood at 13.88 lakh shares in the last session.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd clocked volume of 544.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 132.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.89% to Rs.274.15. Volumes stood at 432.41 lakh shares in the last session.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd notched up volume of 57807 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14271 shares. The stock slipped 0.94% to Rs.1,868.00. Volumes stood at 6649 shares in the last session.
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd registered volume of 38050 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9549 shares. The stock slipped 2.44% to Rs.88.10. Volumes stood at 27917 shares in the last session.
