Nikolaj Coster-Waldau wants Arya Stark spin-off show

"Game of Thrones" star says he wants Maisie Williams' to feature in her own of the hit HBO series.

The actor, who played in the epic fantasy drama, said he is rooting for the faceless warrior as she embarks on her journey to the west of Westeros in the season finale.

"That episode, it was amazing! I really thought it was a great ending. And Arya!" Coster- said in an video.

The 48-year-old also gave a nod to the in-the-works prequel, tentatively titled "The Long Night", and the to HBO to redo the series with "competent writers".

"I know they're doing all these prequels, but what about the sequel? With Arya? How about - I'm just throwing something out here - how about a petition? An to HBO that they do a sequel with Arya Stark," he added.

The Danish admitted he was "sad" to bid adieu to the long-running series, that premiered in 2011.

"What a great 10 years. Thank you so much for watching. I'm just grateful," he said.

It was curtains down for Coster- in the penultimate episode, when Jaime and his twin sister/ lover Cersei (played by Lena Headey) died in each other's arms under the weight of the Red Keep as Daenerys Targaryen razed almost all of King's Landing to the ground.

