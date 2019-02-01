US strike kills 24 jihadists in Somalia: Pentagon

US forces have conducted an air strike in that killed 24 militants, officials said Thursday, adding to a spate of such strikes against the affiliate.

The strike a day earlier was near a "terrorist encampment location" in the Hiran region of central Somalia, US Command said in a statement.

The action came as part of an ongoing mission in which US forces work with and to fight the jihadist movement.

Such "strikes continue to help our partners make progress in their fight against the transnational terrorists who oppose peace in and in the region," said Gregg Olson, Command

The has increased the rate of strikes in in recent years, partly because loosened constraints on when the can take action against alleged terrorists.

Although the military did not specify in its latest statement, such air strikes in Somalia are typically carried out by armed drones.

Earlier in January Command said a strike killed 52 Somali militants, and last month the said it had killed 62 militants during six air strikes in the Horn of Africa nation.

In October, the military said it conducted its largest air strike in nearly two years against militants in Somalia, killing about 60 Shabaab fighters, who are battling to overthrow the internationally supported government in

Shabaab fighters were pushed out of Somalia's capital in 2011, and subsequently from other towns and cities, by troops.

But the Islamists still hold sway in large parts of the countryside. They launch regular gun and bomb attacks on government, military and civilian targets in as well as ambushes on military convoys and outposts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)