US military kills 24 Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia

The US on Thursday said its forces conducted an airstrike near a terrorist encampment in Somalia, killing 24 militants.

The (Africom) said the precision airstrike on Wednesday at the vicinity of Shebeeley, Hiran region is part of a larger effort to support the Somali forces as it increases pressure on the and its recruiting efforts in the region, reported.

"Precision strikes are part of our strategy. Strikes continue to help our partners make progress in their fight against the transnational terrorists who oppose peace in and in the region," Gregg Olson, Africom's director of operations, said in a statement.

Olson said the (SNA) and its partners will continue to effectively target terrorist training camps and assessed safe havens in order to deny the ability to build capacity and attack the people of

"At this time, it was assessed no civilians were injured or killed in this airstrike," said Africom which oversees American troops on the African continent.

The US strikes have largely targeted figureheads based in southern and where the group still maintains a strong grip.

The extremists have recently increased their attacks against and Somali forces especially in Mogadishu, targeting their bases, hotels and other public places.

