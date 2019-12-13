JUST IN
US thanks India for principled generosity in hosting Dalai Lama since 1959

India and the United States have co-operated closely on the issue of Tibet

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

File photo of the 14th Dalai Lama

The United States on Friday thanked India for "principled generosity" in hosting the Dalai Lama as it commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Tibetan spiritual leader receiving the Noble Prize.

Thirty years ago, the Dalai Lama received the Nobel Peace Prize on work preserving heritage of Tibetan people, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice G Wells, said in a tweet on Friday.

"Congratulations to His Holiness on this anniversary and lifetime work championing compassion," she said.

"Thanks to India for its principled generosity in hosting His Holiness in freedom since 1959," Wells said.

India and the United States have co-operated closely on the issue of Tibet.

The 14th Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 following a crackdown on an uprising by the local population in Tibet.

India granted him political asylum and the Tibetan government-in exile is based in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh since then.

The Donald Trump administration is with the people of Tibet on religious freedom.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 22:15 IST

