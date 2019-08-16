US threatens visa ban on crew of Iran tanker on terrorism grounds

-
The United States on Thursday threatened a visa ban on the crew of an Iranian supertanker whose departure from Gibraltar Washington failed to block.
State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the Grace 1 was assisting Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which the US deems a "terrorist organization," meaning crew members "may be ineligible for visas or admission to the United States under the terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds.
