India-US ties flourished into strategic partnership over 2 decades: Pompeo

He said that the shared democratic values of the two nations, strong people-to-people ties and commitment to economic growth have further cemented the relationship

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and PM Narendra Modi

Greeting the people of India on the eve of the country's Independence Day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said over the past two decades India-US friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership.

He said that the shared democratic values of the two nations, strong people-to-people ties and commitment to economic growth have further cemented the relationship.

"Over the past two decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership and we now cooperate on a range of important issues, from defense and counter-terrorism, to freedom of navigation and cutting-edge science, including in space," Pompeo said in a statement.

"As I said during my recent visit to India, the United States and India are great democracies, global powers, and good friends. I wish the people of India a joyful Independence Day," he said.
First Published: Thu, August 15 2019. 04:45 IST

