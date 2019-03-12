US to take 'immediate and appropriate' action on Boeing jet if needed: regulator

-
ALSO READ
China orders local airlines to ground Boeing 737
FAA denies report on new probe of Boeing's safety analyses on 737 MAX
DGCA asks Jet Air, SpiceJet to take action on sensor-related issues with Boeing 737 MAX
DGCA monitoring Boeing 737 MAX planes on daily basis
DGCA asks Jet Airways, SpiceJet to take action on sensor-related issues with Boeing 737 MAX planes
-
US aviation safety officials said Monday they will take immediate action if they identify safety problems concerning Boeing's 737 MAX 8, two of which have now crashed in five months.
"The FAA continuously assesses and oversees the safety performance of US commercial aircraft," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
"If we identify an issue that affects safety, the FAA will take immediate and appropriate action.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU