Body of man with head injuries found in Delhi Cantt area

The body of a man with head injuries was recovered on Monday from a dry in Cantt area, police said.

The deceased was identified as He used to work at a tent house in Cantt area.

"Police received a call at around am on Monday regarding the body. After reaching the spot, it was found that a man in his mid 20s was lying in a dry in Cantt area with head injuries," Devender Arya, of Police (southwest) said.

Police suspect that the victim was killed and later his body was dumped in the drain, Arya said, adding that a case was registered and an investigation was underway.

