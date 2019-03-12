JUST IN
Business Standard

Unnao rape case: Policeman charged with helping accused BJP MLA granted bail

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted bail to then station house officer of Unnao's Makhi police station who is facing trial for conspiring to help rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Justice R N Pandey directed Ashok Singh not to misuse the bail and appear before the court for trial proceedings.

Singh had pleaded that he's innocent and had been framed.

The mother of a teenaged girl belonging to the Makhi police station area had alleged that Sengar raped her daughter at his residence in 2017.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, was arrested on April 13 last year.

The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 01:40 IST

