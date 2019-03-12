Unnao rape case: Policeman charged with helping accused BJP MLA granted bail

The bench of the High Court has granted to then station house of Unnao's station who is facing trial for conspiring to help rape accused BJP MLA

Justice R N Pandey directed not to misuse the and appear before the court for trial proceedings.

Singh had pleaded that he's innocent and had been framed.

The mother of a teenaged girl belonging to the station area had alleged that Sengar raped her daughter at his residence in 2017.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, was arrested on April 13 last year.

The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Yogi Adityanath's residence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)