US troops in Syria came under fire from Turkish incursion: Pentagon

US troops near the northern Syrian border town of Kobani came under artillery fire from Turkish positions on Friday, a Pentagon spokesman said.

"The explosion occurred within a few hundred metres of a location outside the security mechanism zone and in an area known by the Turks to have US forces present," Navy captain Brook DeWalt said in a statement following the 9.00pm (1800 GMT) incident.

"All US troops are accounted for with no injuries. US forces have not withdrawn from Kobani."