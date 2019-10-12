JUST IN
US troops in Syria came under fire from Turkish incursion: Pentagon

The explosion occurred within a few hundred metres of a location outside the security mechanism zone and in an area known by the Turks to have US forces present," Navy captain Brook DeWalt said

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US-Turkey air strike in Syria
FILE PHOTO: Turkish and US troops return from a joint US-Turkey patrol in northern Syria | Photo: Reuters

US troops near the northern Syrian border town of Kobani came under artillery fire from Turkish positions on Friday, a Pentagon spokesman said.

"The explosion occurred within a few hundred metres of a location outside the security mechanism zone and in an area known by the Turks to have US forces present," Navy captain Brook DeWalt said in a statement following the 9.00pm (1800 GMT) incident.

"All US troops are accounted for with no injuries. US forces have not withdrawn from Kobani."
First Published: Sat, October 12 2019. 05:55 IST

