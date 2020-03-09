JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Gujarat Gas least vulnerable among city gas players to competition
Business Standard

USFDA accepts proposed biosimilar application by Mylan, Biocon for review

The application seeks approval of Bevacizumab for the first-line and second-line treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with fluorouracil-based chemotherapy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

drugs, medicines, USFDA
File photo

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has accepted biologics license application by Mylan and Biocon for proposed biosimilar to Bevacizumab for review, according to a regulatory filing.

The application seeks approval of Bevacizumab for the first-line and second-line treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with fluorouracil-based chemotherapy, among other related-ailments.

The two firms said that "the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted Mylan's biologics license application (BLA) for MYL-14020, a proposed biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab) for review under the 351(k) pathway".

The shares of Biocon were trading at Rs 302.80 a piece on BSE ,down 2.26 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU