UST Global achieves Great Place to Work Certification in US

: UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been certified as a great workplace in the US for 2019-20.

The certification process took place through the Trust Index Survey and culture assessment by Great Place to Work.

The certification recognizes UST Global's continued commitment to employee success, positive workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation, a company press release said.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified," said Manu Gopinath, Chief People Officer, UST Global.

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world.

Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance and healthcare.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)