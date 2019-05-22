Uzbeks no-show makes lopsided field for Indians

The 14-strong contingent comprising reigning champions duo of Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov and Bobo-Usmon Baturov did not show up at the second edition of boxing tournament, making it a lopsided field for the hosts.

The Uzbeks had confirmed participation of nine boxers in the men's section that included two-time World Championships silver medalist (49kg), Mirazizbek (56kg), silver medalist (60kg) and Baturov (69kg).

The boxing heavyweight nation also had sent entries for five in the women's section.

"They had sent their ticket and travel details and everything was in order. But they did not show up. We tried contacting them but their offices were close due to holidays," told

Apparently, the team did not government clearance and with prolonged holidays due to they were forced to withdraw from the continental meet.

Local favourite Lovlina Borgohain, who won the bronze at in New Delhi, was the biggest gainer of the Uzbeks no-show as she got a walkover into the final in the 69kg.

Lovlina was pitted against Yunusova Shakhnoza of in the semifinal of the four-member draw of the middle-weight category.

