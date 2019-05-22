CBI announces reward for two unsolved cases from Gujarat

The CBI has announced cash rewards of Rs 10 lakh each in two unsolved cases from relating to a woman missing since 2014 and the death of another six years ago, officials said Wednesday.

The (CBI) has announced the reward for providing any "actionable information" related to the 19-year-old missing woman, Jaladhi Trivedi, daughter of Hareshbhai K Trivedi, resident of Navapura, Ahmedabad, a CBI said.

"The woman is missing since October 4, 2014 and was last seen at the Kalupur Railway Station, in the morning of October 8, 2014," he said.

The same reward has also been announced in a separate case for providing actionable information about the accused of Rashmi Bhave, wife of Vivek Bhave, from Gandhinagar who was killed at her residence on February 22, 2013, he said.

Both the cases were taken over by the agency on the orders of the High Court, he said.

The high court had ordered a CBI probe on the petition of Bhave's brother, (retd.) Raghuveer Shidore.

Shidore had approached the court in 2016. The CID (crime) and the Special Investigation Team of Police failed to produce any result.

In the case of Jaladhi Trivedi, her father had sought intervention of the high court.

"Information regarding both the cases can be given to the CBI over telephone: 022-27576820, or email: to SP, CBI, Special Crime Branch, 8th Floor, CGO Complex, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)-400614. The identity of the informer will be kept secret," he said.

