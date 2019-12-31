VA Tech WABAG bags project worth Rs 1,187 cr from Bihar govt

player WABAG Ltd on Tuesday said it has inked a new project worth Rs 1,187 crore with the government of Bihar to set up a sustainable wastewater infrastructure programme.

WABAG has signed the agreement under the National Mission for Clean Ganga to design, build and operate sewage treatment plant of 150 MLD in Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna.

The projects upon completion would ensure a cleaner and healthier ecosystem for over 50 per cent of the population in Patna, the city-based company said in a statement.

WABAG would be responsible for sewerage infrastucture in four out of the six zones of Patna (Pahari, Karmalichak, Digha and Kankarbagh).

The agreement was signed between National Mission for Clean Ganga, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (BUIDCO) and VA Tech WABAG Ltd special arm DK Sewage Project Pvt Ltd.

The scope of the project includes development of sewage treatment plants of 150MLD capacity along with sewerage network of over 450kms in Digha and Kankarbagh zones.

"It comprises design, build and operate for a value of Rs 940 crore and Hybrid Annuity worth around Rs 247 crore totalling Rs 1,187 crore", the release said.

Commenting on bagging the new order, company Global Head-Business Development, Rajneesh Chopra said, "This is a progressive step in realising the vision of ensuring 100 per cent sewage collection and treatment in Patna".

"WABAG is proud to be associated with Government of Bihar and NMCG to build sustainable wastewater infrastructure for safe discharge of treated sewage into river Ganga...," he said.

VA Tech WABAG said it was already executing projects for BUIDCO in Pahari and Karmaclichak in Patna.