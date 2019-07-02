Vanguard Group offloads Bharat Financial shares worth Rs 298 cr

Vanguard Group Tuesday offloaded Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd's shares worth Rs 298 crore through open market transactions.

The Vanguard Group is an American investment management company.

According to data available on the NSE, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund sold 16,54,969 shares at a price of Rs 899.32 apiece worth Rs 148.83 crore.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund also offloaded 16,59,481 shares at Rs 899.32 per scrip, translating to Rs 149.24 crore transaction.

As per the shareholding pattern available on the BSE, Vanguard Emerging Markets held 17,55,391 shares or 1.25 per cent stake in Bharat Financial at the end of March quarter, while Vanguard Total Intl held 1.15 per cent stake or 16,16,267 shares.

In separate transactions, Goldman Sachs Singapore bought 8,78,164 shares of Bharat Financial, while Integrated Core Strategies purchased 18,06,983 shares of the company.

Shares of Bharat Financial Tuesday dropped 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 898 apiece on the NSE.

