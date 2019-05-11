Vani Kapoor lies Tied-seventh in Hong Kong

Vani Kapoor fell three places to tied-seventh from tied-fourth in the USD 150,000 EFG Ladies Open on Saturday.

Vani, who shot three-under 69 on the first, returned a card of even par 72 in the second to be three-under 141 for 36 holes.

Vani was seven shots behind runaway leader, 17-year-old Chinese star (67-67), at the at Golf Club.

Du, member of China bronze medal winning team in 2018, leads the field by five shots, as her teammate, (68-71) and Korean Seo Ji Hyun (69-70) are tied second.

Behind Vani, the next best Indian is Amandeep Drall, who added 73 to her first round 75 to be four-over 148 and tied T-53.

Other Indians were way behind as Ridhima Dilawari (75-75) was T-73, Neha Tripathi (82-74) was T99, Smriti Mehra (79-80) was further down as were (82-82), Ananya Datar (86-79), (84-81) and Komal Chaudhary (82-97).

