Vani Kapoor lies Tied-seventh in Hong Kong

Vani Kapoor fell three places to tied-seventh from tied-fourth in the USD 150,000 EFG Hong Kong Ladies Open on Saturday.
Vani, who shot three-under 69 on the first, returned a card of even par 72 in the second to be three-under 141 for 36 holes.
Vani was seven shots behind runaway leader, 17-year-old Chinese star Du Mohan (67-67), at the at Hong Kong Golf Club.
Du, member of China Asian Games bronze medal winning team in 2018, leads the field by five shots, as her teammate, Zhang Wei Wei (68-71) and Korean Seo Ji Hyun (69-70) are tied second.
Behind Vani, the next best Indian is Amandeep Drall, who added 73 to her first round 75 to be four-over 148 and tied T-53.
Other Indians were way behind as Ridhima Dilawari (75-75) was T-73, Neha Tripathi (82-74) was T99, Smriti Mehra (79-80) was further down as were Ayesha Kapur (82-82), Ananya Datar (86-79), Suchitra Ramesh (84-81) and Komal Chaudhary (82-97).
