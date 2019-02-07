VCA announces Rs 3 crore prize money for victorious Ranji team

The Association (VCA) Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 3 crore for its victorious squad, which defended the title by defeating Saurashtra in the final on Thursday.

lifted their second successive title with a comfortable 78-run win over Saurashtra in the final, proving that their maiden triumph last year was no "fluke".

"The Board of Control for in India (BCCI) gives Rs 2 crore (as prize money) and we (VCA) will be giving Rs 3 crore additionally (to the team). So, the total purse will be Rs 5 crore," VCA told over phone from

Jaiswal also said that the association has "postponed" the event to celebrate the success, due to the Irani Trophy game, that will be played in the city from February 12.

"We will fix a date for a felicitation ceremony and the prize money will be given to the players during the event," the VCA stated.

is only the sixth team in the tournament's long history to have defended the title. Mumbai, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and are the other teams who have managed to win consecutive titles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)