R'than cabinet decides to extend RAS exam dates

The cabinet on Thursday decided to ask the to extend the date of the main examination.

In a meeting held at the chief minister's residence, it was also decided that the examinations should be conducted in time and in an organised manner in future. All hurdles should be removed in a systematic manner to ensure aspirants are not affected, a government statement said.

The decision came in wake of the agitation by the Administrative Service (RAS) aspirants, demanding the government to extend the exam.

told reporters that many issues, including key legislations like farm-loan waiver and removing educational norms in local body and panchayat elections, were discussed in the meeting.

Party leaders said the cabinet also discussed issues related to water, and schemes for the unemployed youths. However, the issue of 10-per cent reservation for "economically weaker" section in the general category was not discussed in this meeting, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)