Boycott those who discriminate between boys and girls: Raj min

Rajasthan's Women and Child Development Bhupesh on Thursday said those who discriminate between boys and girls should be boycotted.

"Those who discriminate between boys and girls should be socially boycotted," Bhupesh said at a programme here on National Child Day here.

"It is disappointing that most of the cases of female feticide come from educated society. Daughters today are playing an important role in nation building," she said.

The said the role of teachers was crucial in helping eradication of social evils.

Six individuals and three organisations were honoured for their work in the area of and empowerment of girls.

