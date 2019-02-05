Venezuela's Guaido claims Maduro trying to move USD 1.2 bn to Uruguay

-
ALSO READ
UP: 40 lakh govt workers to go on strike from Feb 6
World Bank to provide USD 250 mn loan to Rajasthan to improve power distribution
Much pressure on RBI to part with reserves ahead of elections
Gurumurthy makes case for calibration of RBI's reserves
Vibrant Gujarat summit: Modi to address roundtable on sovereignty fund
-
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido accused President Nicolas Maduro on Monday of trying to illicitly transfer up to USD 1.2 billion from public coffers to a bank in Uruguay.
He said Maduro was seeking to move the money from the Venezuelan Economic and Social Development Bank to Uruguay and called on the Montevideo government "not to lend itself to stealing".
"We are talking about between USD 1 billion and USD 1.2 billion dollars," said Guaido, who was recognized as Venezuela's interim president Monday by more than 15 European states.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU