JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

MyTeam11 Acquires Title Sponsorship Rights of India Tour of West Indies 2019

Shai Hope backs West Indies to be first to reach 500-run total
Business Standard

Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised, to undergo operation

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja, who was hospitalised on Wednesday, will undergo an operation for a condition called diverticulitis.

Tanuja, 75, was admitted to city-based Lilavati Hospital.

Hospital sources told PTI, the actor will be operated for diverticulitis, a condition which results in the inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that develop along the walls of the intestines.

Actor Kajol, Tanuja's daughter, was also spotted visiting her at the hospital.

The news came two days after Kajol's father-in-law, action director Veeru Devgan's death.

Tanuja has appeared in prominent films like "Jewel Thief", "Haathi Mere Saathi", "Do Chor" among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements