Gehlot should resign: UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy said on Wednesday that should take the responsibility of the debacle in the Lok Sabha election in the state and should resign.

The claimed that Congress' rout in the state reflected that the had lost the people's confidence.

" should tender his resignation over the defeat in the Lok Sabha election. He could not make his son (Vaibhav) win (from Jodhpur) and he should take the responsibility," Sharma told reporters here.

He added that Gehlot had no "moral authority" to remain on the post.

On speculation that the BJP might attempt to destabilise the Gehlot government, Sharma said the BJP was not looking for an opportunity in the "internal crisis" of the

"We do not believe in government formation by defection. However, if the hearts of some of their leaders get changed then what BJP can do in this? he asked.

The BJP won 24 of the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats, while alliance partner won one seat.

Sharma also targeted the government over removing the "Veer" prefix from Savarkar's name.

"The has a negative approach, he said.

Sharma is on a day's visit to the state. He called on and also visited in Churu and in Sikar.

Sharma also claimed that the country would become a superpower under the leadership of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)