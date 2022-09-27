JUST IN
All opposition leaders will sit together in Delhi soon, says Nitish
Ankita murder case: Rahul accuses BJP, RSS of viewing women as objects
Rajasthan crisis: Three Ashok Gehlot loyalists get show-cause notice
Fight for truth will continue: Aaditya on SC ruling on Shinde faction plea
Rajasthan crisis:Cong observers recommend action against 3 Gehlot loyalists
Only request to PM Modi is to stop rupee from scoring century: Congress
Akhilesh likely to be re-elected SP chief for 3rd straight time on Sept 29
Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi, reason not disclosed
Kharge emerging as top candidate for Cong Prez, Gehlot in race: Report
'Full faith in judiciary': Uddhav on legal tussle over 'real' Shiv Sena
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
KCR will play key role in shaping course of national politics: Kavitha
Business Standard

Victory of democracy: Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena on SC ruling

Mhaske said 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena and 12 of the 18 MPs are with the Shinde group, besides more than 80% of the district chiefs, corporators and councillors in Maharashtra

Topics
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo: Twitter @EknathShinde)
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo: Twitter @EknathShinde)

The Shiv Sena rebel faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order as the "victory of democracy".

Welcoming the SC's ruling that the Election Commission will continue to hear the plea of the Shinde faction seeking the poll symbol of Shiv Sena, its spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said, "the rights of the EC and its powers have remained intact due to the decision of the apex court".

Kalyan MP and CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde hailed the ruling as the victory of democracy.

"I hope they (Uddhav Thackeray camp) will learn a lesson. They will also realise which is the real Shiv Sena of Bal Thackeray," he added.

Mhaske said 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena and 12 of the 18 MPs are with the Shinde group, besides more than 80% of the district chiefs, corporators and councillors in Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 23:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU