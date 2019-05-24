Victory shows people have embraced Modi's vision: Pragya

After trouncing rival in the election, candidate Pragya Singh Thakur Friday celebrated her victory with party leaders at the saffronparty's state headquarters here.

Attributing her victory to the hard work of workers, Thakur said, "The overwhelming victory shows that people have embraced the vision of Narendra Modi."



Earlier, she garlanded the statue of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at office. The party's organization secretary and other leaders were also present.

Thakur, a 2008 Malegaon blast accused who was in during the campaigning due to her controversial statements, defeated Singh from by 3,60,000 votes.

