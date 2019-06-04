Vidyasagar College to get new bust of social reformer: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata on Monday said a new bust of social reformer Chandra will be installed at the College in place of the old one, which was desecrated by miscreants last month.

"The will place a bust of on June 11. Another statue of bronze is being prepared," said.

It will also conduct beautification work at the college and upgrade the museum there, she said, adding, a standing statue of Rabindranath Tagore and another of Asutosh Mukherjee will be installed in front of the Presidency University and Calcutta University, respectively.

said her government will be organising a number of programmes to commemorate the 200th birth

The college named after Iswarchandra Vidyasagar, a key figure in the Bengal renaissance, was ransacked and a bust of the 19th century social reformer shattered allegedly by BJP workers in clashes, during a roadshow by Amit Shah in the city on May 14.

