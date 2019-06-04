JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Man confesses to killing 2 persons, arrested

Congress finally to send USD 19B disaster aid bill to Trump
Business Standard

Vidyasagar College to get new bust of social reformer: Mamata

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a new bust of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar will be installed at the Vidyasagar College in place of the old one, which was desecrated by miscreants last month.

"The state government will place a bust of Vidyasagar on June 11. Another statue of bronze is being prepared," Banerjee said.

It will also conduct beautification work at the college and upgrade the museum there, she said, adding, a standing statue of Rabindranath Tagore and another of Asutosh Mukherjee will be installed in front of the Presidency University and Calcutta University, respectively.

Banerjee said her government will be organising a number of programmes to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar.

The college named after Iswarchandra Vidyasagar, a key figure in the Bengal renaissance, was ransacked and a bust of the 19th century social reformer shattered allegedly by BJP workers in clashes, during a roadshow by party president Amit Shah in the city on May 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU