Vikram Talwar to exit Religare Enterprises board on Sep 20

firm Enterprises Saturday said will cease to be an of the firm on September 20, as he has not given his consent to be nominated to the of the company.

was among the three new board members inducted into Enterprises as a part of board revamp in February this year after resignation of and from the board.

" .. has intimated that he is not giving his consent to be nominated as member of the of the company at the end of his term on September 20, 2018, that is date of upcoming annual general meeting," said in a BSE filing.

It further said that the particular resolution that was to come up for considering at the upcoming annual general meeting "stands infructuous".

The of the company had appointed Talwar as an additional Director- non-executive Independent for a term of five consecutive years with effect from February 17, 2018, subject to the approval of shareholders of company.

Talwar worked at for 26 years in several senior management roles in and the US. In 2000, he founded EXL Holdings Inc, a major process outsourcing company that was listed on the Nasdaq in 2006.

The three new members appointed in February were Vikram Talwar, P and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)