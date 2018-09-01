IPPB Bengal Circle launches with 27 branches, 135 touch points

The Post Payments Bank (IPPB), a lifeline for the ailing postal department, was unveiled Saturday in West Bengal, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Bengal Circle) with 27 branches and 135 touch points in the post offices.

IPPB will initially have 650 branches and 3,250 access points at the post offices across the country.

Postmaster General Arundhati Ghosh said the remaining 8,942 post ofices in the circle will function as acces points gradually in a phased manner by the end of December this year.

By then, some 1.5 lakh post offices across the country would also get connected in phases.

of Law and Justice and of Electronics & IT, said that the postal department got a new role, new responsibility to take services to every households of the country.

He said the country has 121 crore of which 45 crore are The country has issued 122 crore cards out of 130 crore population.

IPPB requires an Adhaar linkage to open a zero balance account.

Speaking about the country's economic scenario, Prasad said, "We have surpassed to become sixth largest economy of the World and growing at 8.2 per cent."



Prasad said the operations of the IPPB would strengthen the financial inclusion programme in and make the stronger.

