Use Payments bank to reap govt benefits: Sitharaman

Sitharaman Saturday appealed to people to make use of the India Post Payments' to reap the benefits offered by the Centre and state governments.

After formally launching the scheme in Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman said the opposition were saying the Prime was going on launching various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudhra Loans.

"All these (schemes) are linked together. He wants the benefits also to reach the poor instead of being only reaped by the rich," she said.

Handing over the QR Code card of the to a few beneficiaries as part of kickstarting the scheme here, Sitharaman said one can avoid middlemen and directly receive the benefits offered by the Centre and state governments.

"I appeal to all to utilise the service," she said.

"...The is coming to your home. With this scheme, a postman is not only delivering letters, he is also delivering services to you," she said.

Despite the advent of technology, a human interface is required, she said.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) aims to take to the doorstep of every citizen by arming three lakh postmen and 'Grameen Dak Sewaks' with digital aids to deliver

State fisheries D Jayakumar said he discussed offering the service to fisherfolk with the Chief Post Master General ( circle) M Sampath as the relief given by the can directly reach their

"For the fisheries department, it will be of great use as the government provides funds totalling Rs 170 crore to fishermen under the fishermen savings scheme," he said.

circle, M Sampath said around 50,000 accounts have been opened as part of pre-launch activities of the scheme.

"In circle, there are totally 11,745 access points (of India Post) offering this service and the entire launch will be covered by December," he said.

A streetplay, rally and road shows would be conducted to create awareness about the scheme among the public, he added.

