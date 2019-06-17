Villagers oppose public hearing for coal site awarded to Adani

Over 100 villagers Monday staged a protest against the proposed public hearing for in a coal block awarded to Enterprises for development by Ltd (MAHAGENCO) in Chhattisgarhs district.

They said coal in the block, located in Tamnar tehsil of the district, will destroy villages in the area.

United under the banner of the Mehnatkash Majdoor Kisan Ekta Samiti, residents of nine affected villages took out a march protesting against in Gare Palma, sector 2 coal block allocated to MAHAGENCO, said Rajesh Tripathi, a who was part of the demonstration.

Protesters handed over a memorandum, addressed to the collector and the local tehsildar (revenue officer), demanding cancellation of the June 27 public hearing called for taking consent for the project.

"At least 13 villages will be ruined if mining starts in this area. Villagers do not want to let it happen and leave their ancestral land, Tripathi said.

"Tamnar tehsil falls under the Fifth Schedule area and without consent of the gram sabha concerned, no industry can be set up there. Without taking permission from the gram sabha how can a public hearing be held," Tripathi said.

The Fifth Schedule of the Constitution deals with administration of scheduled areas where tribal communities are in a majority.

The Gare Palma sector 2 coal mine was allotted to MAHAGENCO which has awarded the contract for its excavation and development to Enterprises Ltd, he added.

According to police, no untoward incident took place during the protest.

The protest by villagers against the proposed public hearing for the coal block was peaceful, said Abhay Singh Bais Station House Officer (SHO), Tamnar.

This is the second Enterprises-linked project which is facing opposition in

Last week, the stopped all pre-mining work related to an in district, which has been awarded to Adani Enterprises for excavation by National Mineral Development Corporation, following protest by local tribals.

