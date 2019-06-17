Opposition parties welcome junior doctors decision to call off

-
Opposition parties in West Bengal Monday welcomed the decision of junior doctors to call off their week-long stir and urged the state government to ensure proper working atmosphere and infrastructure for the doctors working in government hospitals.
The ruling Trinamool Congress too welcomed the decision but urged the opposition parties not to politicize the matter.
Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal formally called off their seven-day-long stir Monday night after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured them of steps to scale up security at government hospitals in the state.
"We welcome the decision by the junior doctors to withdraw the strike. We are happy about it. It is a huge relief for poor people and patients. We would urge the state government to ensure proper working atmosphere and infrastructure for the doctors working in government hospitals," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.
CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty too welcomed the decision and blamed "the arrogant" approach by Mamata Banerjee for the week long impasse.
"We welcome the decision by the junior doctors. It could have been solved long back had the chief minister taken honest initiative. It was due to her attempt to satisfy herself ego that the matter lingered for seven days," he said.
State Congress president Somen Mitra too welcomed the decision.
Senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee also welcomed the decision.
