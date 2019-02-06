Virginity test of bride to be offence soon

The government will soon make forcing a woman to undergo test a punishable offence, it said Wednesday.

Certain communities in the state follow a custom whereby a newly-wed woman has to prove that she was virgin prior to the marriage.

Ranjeet Patil, the of State for Home, met a delegation of some social organisations on the issue Wednesday.

was also a part of the delegation.

" test will be considered a form of sexual assault...after consultations with the Law and Judiciary department, a circular will be issued declaring it a punishable offence," the told reporters later.

The demeaning custom is allegedly followed in the Kanjarbhat community among others. Some youths from the community have launched an against it.

Patil, meanwhile, also said his department will hold bi-monthly review of cases of sexual assault, and ensure low pendency of such cases in the courts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)