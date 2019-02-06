Drug peddler arrested in J-K's Ramban

A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's



Ramban district Wednesday after around 250 grams of cannabis was found in his possession, police said.

The accused, Balveer Chand, was intercepted by a police party patrolling the Ramban market and its adjoining areas as he was found moving suspiciously, they said.

Chand, a resident of Swani village in Chanderkote, was arrested after officials found the cannabis on him, police said, adding that a case was registered against him in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)