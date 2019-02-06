JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HP CM flags off Paprola-Pathankot Express Train

Qatar says committed to labour reform after Amnesty criticism
Business Standard

Drug peddler arrested in J-K's Ramban

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's

Ramban district Wednesday after around 250 grams of cannabis was found in his possession, police said.

The accused, Balveer Chand, was intercepted by a police party patrolling the Ramban market and its adjoining areas as he was found moving suspiciously, they said.

Chand, a resident of Swani village in Chanderkote, was arrested after officials found the cannabis on him, police said, adding that a case was registered against him in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements