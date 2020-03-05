Coronavirus could cost airlines $113 billion in revenue in 2020: IATA

-
ALSO READ
Moderate slowdown in global passenger demand growth in October: IATA
Air France cutting costs to offset Coronavirus impact: Internal letter
Coronavirus: Air traffic may fall 13% in Asia-Pacific region, says IATA
Civil aviation ministry may accept IATA demand for suspension of slot rules
Domestic air passenger traffic growth slows down; up by 5.1% in 2019: IATA
-
The airline industry could lose up to $113 billion in revenue this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus, an industry body warned Thursday, as the epidemic spreads rapidly worldwide.
"The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent," said Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), following a meeting in Singapore.
"In little over two months, the industry's prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU