Viruses in kitchen sponges may help fight antibiotic resistance: Study

Researchers have discovered viruses that infect living in the kitchen sponges which may prove useful in fighting 'superbugs' that cannot be killed by alone.

A kitchen is exposed to all kinds of different microbes, which form a vast microbiome of bacteria, said researchers from the (NYIT) in the US.

Bacteriophages are the most abundant biological particles on the planet and are typically found wherever reside. With this understanding, kitchen sponges seemed a likely place to find them.

The researchers isolated from their own used kitchen sponges and then used the bacteria as bait to find the phages that could attack it.

Two student researchers successfully discovered phages that infect bacteria living in their kitchen sponges.

"Our study illustrates the value in searching any microbial environment that could harbour potentially useful phages," said Brianna Weiss, a Life Sciences student at NYIT.

The researchers decided to "swap" these two phages and see if they could cross-infect the other person's isolated bacteria. Consequently, the phages did kill the other's bacteria.

"This led us to wonder if the bacteria strains were coincidentally the same, even though they came from two different sponges," said Weiss.

The researchers compared the DNA of both isolated strains of bacteria and discovered that they were both members of the Enterobacteriaceae family.

These bacteria belong to a rod-shaped group of microbes commonly found in faeces, where some cause in hospital settings.

Although the strains are closely related, when performing biochemical testing they found between them.

"These differences are important in understanding the range of bacteria that a phage can infect, which is also key to determining its ability to treat specific antibiotic-resistant infections," said Weiss.

"Continuing our work, we hope to isolate and characterise more phages that can infect bacteria from a variety of microbial ecosystems, where some of these phages might be used to treat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections," Weiss said.

