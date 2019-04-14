Study finds novel association between antimicrobial resistance and climate change

New research has found a unique association between resistance and climate change.

The study was presented at the meeting ECCMID 2019.

(AMR) is a threat across with burdens mainly peaking around the Mediterranean Basin. Recently, the association of AMR with climate gained increased attention, since resistance increased with increasing local temperatures in the

This new research investigated whether the explanatory strength of climate variables holds true in a region with diverse and societies and whether a climate change dimension can be identified, using as a case region.

The researchers conducted a 30-country observational study across The six-year prevalence of carbapenem-resistant (CRPA), Klebsiella pneumonia (CRKP), multiresistant Escherichia coli (MREC), and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) was determined based on data published by the (ECDC)

Statistical analysis and computer modelling were performed to identify associations between AMR and seasonal temperature, including potential socioeconomic and system related confounders.

The team found significant associations of CRKP, MREC and MRSA with the warm-season mean temperature, which had a higher contribution to MRSA variance than outpatient antimicrobial drug use.

Furthermore, CRPA was significantly associated with the warm-season change in temperature. The authors also used their models to estimate AMR in four other countries, not included in the database used (Belarus, Serbia, and Turkey). The results displayed varying degrees of accuracy compared to empirical data, with comparatively good matches for CRPA in all countries except

The authors concluded, "Our study identified a novel association between AMR and climatic factors in Europe. These results reveal two aspects: climatic factors significantly contribute to the prediction of AMR in different types of and societies, while climate change might increase AMR transmission, in particular, carbapenem resistance."

They added, "While these results remain hypothetical as it is unknown if any causal association exists, future analysis of AMR and climatic developments is necessary to determine whether potential climate change effects on AMR become stronger.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)