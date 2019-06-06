JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AP Ministers to be sworn in on June 8

Drug menace: Policy to reward informers soon, says STF chief
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea, Microsoft partner for cloud services

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea and software major Microsoft Thursday announced partnership for cloud services.

"We are happy to partner with Microsoft to support our customer as they move towards a cloud-centric approach to their businesses. Cloud adoption is a 'when' and not an 'if'," Vodafone Idea Chief Enterprise Business Officer Nick Gliddon said in a statement.

"It is integral to growing the business economically with speed and efficiency. However, robust network connectivity will always be required to get the best out of cloud," he added.

The partnership will allow customers to connect to their applications on Microsoft Azure through a private connection.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 21:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU