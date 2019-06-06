Vodafone Idea, Microsoft partner for cloud services

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Business Services ties up with CtrlS
Vodafone Idea to deploy Ericsson's 'Cloud Packet Core'
Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 25,000 cr through rights issue
Revived 90% of network in 10 cyclone-hit districts of Odisha: Vodafone Idea
Rights issue, monetisation to meet fund needs: Vodafone
-
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea and software major Microsoft Thursday announced partnership for cloud services.
"We are happy to partner with Microsoft to support our customer as they move towards a cloud-centric approach to their businesses. Cloud adoption is a 'when' and not an 'if'," Vodafone Idea Chief Enterprise Business Officer Nick Gliddon said in a statement.
"It is integral to growing the business economically with speed and efficiency. However, robust network connectivity will always be required to get the best out of cloud," he added.
The partnership will allow customers to connect to their applications on Microsoft Azure through a private connection.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU