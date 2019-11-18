Under financial stress, Voda-idea to 'suitably raise tariff' from Dec 1

Debt-ridden telecom operator on Monday said it will raise mobile services rates from December 1 in the wake of ongoing financial stress.

"To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world class digital experiences, will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1, 2019," said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the range or details of the proposed tariff hike.

Vodafone Idea last week reported consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of liability arising out of the Supreme Court order in the adjusted gross revenue case.

The Supreme Court last month ruled in favour of the government and directed telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea, to pay dues as demanded by the Department of Telecom.

Vodafone Idea said that now its ability to continue business will depend on reliefs sought from the government and positive outcome of the legal option it has.

"The acute financial stress in the telecom sector has been acknowledged by all stakeholders and a high level Committee of Secretaries (CoS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary is looking into providing appropriate relief," the statement said.

Vodafone Idea has around 300 million mobile subscribers.