Voluntary euthanasia becomes legal in Australian state

has become legal in an Australian state more than 20 years after the country repealed the world's first for the terminally ill.

The process of dying in an assisted after an initial approach to a doctor in Victoria state takes at least 10 days from Wednesday.

expects as few as one patient a month will be assisted to die in the first year.

Australia's sparsely populated in 1995 became the first jurisdiction in the world to legalize doctor-assisted for terminally ill patients. But the overturned that law in 1997 after four people had been helped to die.

The does not have the same power to repeal the laws of states such as Victoria.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)