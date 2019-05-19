Voting underway for 13 seats in Punjab, lone Chandigarh seat

Amid reports of EVM snags, polling was underway Sunday in all 13 constituencies of and the lone Chandigarh constituency, with chief and Union ministers and among those in the fray.

Polling began at 7 am and is scheduled to go on till 6 pm, officials said.

Among early voters were Harbhajan Singh, candidate from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari, sitting from Patiala Dharamvira Gandhi, BJP Tarun Chugh, Finance Manpreet Singh and candidate from Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Voters, including elders, women and youth, queued up early morning at several polling stations to exercise their franchise.

There were reports of technical glitches in EVMs at several places including Ludhiana, and

Over 2.07 crore voters in are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election in which 278 candidates, including 24 women, are in the fray.

Besides Sukhbir Badal, his wife and is seeking re-election from Bathinda for the third time. and BJP candidate Puri is contesting from seat.

is making his electoral debut from Gurdaspur constituency against candidate

AAP's Bhagwant Mann is trying his luck from Sangrur seat.

Among Congress' heavyweights, former Tewari is contesting from Anandpur Sahib while former Union minister and wife of Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, is contesting from Patiala seat.

On most of the 13 seats, the contest appears to be a direct fight between and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

In 2014, the and the had won four seats each, three and the BJP two.

Out of over 2.07 crore eligible voters in Punjab, 98,29,916 are female electors and 560 belong to the third gender.

More than one lakh security personnel including paramilitary force have been deployed in the state for holding free and fair polling, officials said.

Over 3.94 lakh voters in the 18-19 age group would exercise their franchise for the first time in Punjab.

A total of 23,213 polling stations have been set up and 249, 719 and 509 booths have been categorised as critical, sensitive and hyper sensitive, respectively.

From the Chandigarh seat, BJP candidate is locked in an electoral battle with former railway minister and Congress candidate

More than 6.46 lakh voters in Chandigarh have the right to exercise their franchise in the election in which 36 candidates, nine of them women, are in the fray.

Of total 6,46,063 voters in Chandigarh, 3,04,423 are women electors and 21 are in third gender category. There are 17,598 eligible first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

