Business Standard

VP on four-day visit to AP from Feb 20

Press Trust of India  |  Tirupati 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the proposed extension of the runway at Renigunta airport here on Wednesday.

Immediately after taking part in the programme, Naidu would leave by a special train for his native neighbouring Nellore district to participate in locally arranged programmes, an official communique said.

He would leave for New Delhi on February 23, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 22:55 IST

