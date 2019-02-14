The ecological park of has attracted a large number of migratory birds, including and northern pintail, this season.

The 4.5-acre ecological park was developed in phases, soon after the commissioning of to maintain a green ambience, according to L W Khongwir, of Mathura Refinery,

"The of the ecological park must be conducive for winged visitors," A V Mandal, Acting Director, in Bareli, said.

Five large ponds and their surroundings in the park have become natural habitat of black-headed ibis and painted stork, and attracted migratory such as and

said the refinery could maintain clean through mechanical permutation and combination following concerns over pollution from the refinery causing the white marble of the to yellow.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)