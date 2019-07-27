MP CM's nephew moves court seeking anticipatory bail in VVIP chopper scam

-
Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approached a Delhi court on Saturday seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.
Puri, the chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, approached the court saying he was anticipating arrest in the case.
He said he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest.
Puri recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal.
