Wanted to do a film with two heroines having equal roles: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, who will be sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in her forthcoming release "Saand Ki Aankh", said she was eagerly waiting to do a two-heroine project.

The film is the real life story of octogenarians Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar of Johri village in Uttar Pradesh. The duo are among the world's oldest sharpshooters and the winners of several national championships.

Taapsee will portray the role of Prakashi Tomar, while Bhumi will be seen as Chandro Tomar.

"I wanted to do a film that has equal roles for two heroines. I got to know that the team was working on one such story. It is a story of those women, who lived their life as per the desire of their parents, after marriage lived as per their husbands' desire and will, and then lived for their children. When did she live her life then?" Taapsee asked.

The actor, who was speaking at the trailer launch of "Saand Ki Aankh" on Monday, dedicated the film to her mother.

She said the makers have stayed true to the story of Prakashi and Chandro Tomar.

"We have not shown anything that has not happened in their life. The film was shot in front of them. We have not added any emotional angle forcefully in the film."



Taapsee said the idea is to inspire people, especially women, to fulfil their desires.

"I want everyone to take their parents to watch the film. Don't give up on life. Life ends when you decide, any day is a good day to begin. Everyone should get inspiration that there is no age to start living," she added.

The actor said while it was easy to dye their hair grey, the nailing the body language was most difficult.

"Both of them have a swag, the way they talk, walk and use the gun. They put a lot of us to shame. That was the biggest is challenge."



The Reliance Entertainment film marks scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani's directorial debut. The film also stars Viineet Singh and Prakash Jha.

The movie is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

