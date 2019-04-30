Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar get emotional during 'Saand Ki Ankh' wrap up

and on Tuesday announced the wrap up of the shooting for the upcoming film The duo got emotional while bidding adieu to their reel characters in the film.

The 'Mulk' actor, who got emotional over the wrap-up, took to her handle and wrote, "And the curtains drop on this one..... One word that will come in my mind when I think of will be 'Conviction' Saying goodbye isn't my forte ... so I walk away after packup leaving a piece of my heart with this 'family' forever n ever!."

The posted a picture from the sets where she can be seen trotting guns during sunset and wearing ghagra, kurta in a Haryanvi style.

In another post on her handle, the shared a picture and wrote, "Prakashi Tomar you will live in me forever n ever!"

In the picture, the 'Judwaa 2' shared some accessories from the sets which include red glass bangles, earrings, silver anklets and a neckpiece, which might be linked to the character Taapsee is essaying the film.

On the other hand, getting emotional over the wrap up of the film, shared a picture on her handle and wrote, "Some goodbyes are so tough, Saand Ki Aankh"

In the picture, she can be seen hugging her co-star Taapsee and

The film revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar (essayed by Taapsee Pannu) and Chandro Tomar (essayed by Bhumi Pednekar), who took up sharpshooting in their 50s.

The film will mark Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a It will be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

Apart from this film, Taapsee will next be seen in multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', whereas Bhumi will appear in ' Sitare' and Takht.

