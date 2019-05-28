Excessive consumption of licorice tea -- a popular -- may have risks such as high and reduced levels, researchers claim.

According to a case study, published in CMAJ ( Journal), consuming tea made from licorice root resulted in severely elevated in an 84-year-old man.

"Excessive amounts of some can have harmful side effects," said from the in Canada.

"Products containing licorice root extract can raise blood pressure, cause water retention and decrease levels if consumed in excess," said Falet.

According to the researchers, the patient visited the emergency department for a high- emergency.

His blood pressure was severely elevated, and he was suffering from a headache, light sensitivity, chest pain, and fluid retention in the calves.

After admission to hospital and treatment, the patient, who had a history of high blood pressure, told physicians he had been drinking one to two glasses daily of homemade licorice root extract called "erk sous" for two weeks prior.

Licorice tea is popular in the and parts of Europe, and erk sous is especially popular in during

"Physicians should consider screening for licorice root intake in patients with difficult-to-control hypertension," said Falet.

