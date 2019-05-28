Telangana Congress rallies behind Rahul Gandhi

Amid reports that was insistent on stepping down from his post following the party's rout in polls, in Telangana rallied behind him Tuesday.

"We are urging from Telangana PCC. We have complete confidence in the leadership of ji. Our desire is that he should continue as AICC president," Telangana Pradesh Committee (TPCC) and MP-elect N Uttam Kumar told reporters here.

The TPCC urges Gandhi to withdraw his resignation and supports the (CWC) resolution that asked the him to restructure the party, said.

The PCC addressed the media along with other Congress winners in polls from Telangana--A Revanth and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

The three were felicitated by Congress workers and leaders.

Gandhi, who offered his resignation in the wake of the party's rout in polls, had reportedly been adamant about going ahead with his decision to step down as party president.

The CWC meeting on May 25 (in which Gandhi had offered to resign as party chief) was held in the backdrop of the Congress winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats and drawing a nought in 18 states and Union Territories.

Gandhi himself lost from the family in Uttar Pradesh, though he won from Wayanad in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)